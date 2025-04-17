Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Austin Metcalf's Father Causes Delay in Karmelo Anthony Family Presser

Karmelo Anthony's family spoke out for the first time since Anthony allegedly fatally stabbed fellow teen Austin Metcalf during a track meet. The press conference was delayed by almost an hour when Metcalf's dad came uninvited. (4/17/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Begins, Motion To Delay Denied

Menendez Resentencing Underway

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Underway

Menendez Brothers Motion to Delay

Judge to Hear Motion to Delay Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing

Menendez Relatives Claim Crime Scene Photos Re-Traumatized Them

Bond Reduced For Teen Charged With Track Meet Murder

FBI: Teen Who Killed Parents Planned To Assassinate President Trump

Menendez Brothers Resentencing Hearing Will Go Forward

Oxford School Shooter's Father Wants New Trial

Police Warn About Misinformation In Deadly TX Stabbing

Texas Teen Charged After Deadly Stabbing At Track Meet

Judge Says She Cannot Remove Prosecutor From Jennifer Crumbley Case

