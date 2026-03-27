New video shows Bryan Kohberger swapping his license plates and chatting

PULLMAN, Wash. (Court TV) — Bryan Kohberger appears calm and friendly in a new video showing him registering his white Hyundai Elantra in Washington state after he killed four people.

Kohberger, 31, pleaded guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students in their Moscow, Idaho, home in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life terms for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, in a deal that saw him avoid a potential death sentence.

New video, obtained first by YouTube creator Christy’s Chaos, shows Kohberger walk into a Washington state DMV to change the registration for his car. His white Hyundai Elantra, which was spotted on surveillance cameras near the crime scene, had Pennsylvania plates at the time of the murders.

Kohberger was a Ph.D. candidate and teaching assistant at Washington State University at the time of the killings, and had moved to study there from his home in eastern Pennsylvania. On Nov. 18, 2022, just five days after he stabbed four people to death, he arrived at the DMV to change his license plates.

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Kohberger can be heard on the surveillance video telling the agent, “I definitely need to get my license plate changed,” before going back and forth about the details of his car. He confirms his white Hyundai is an SE model, “I wish it was the sport, though,” he said.

He engages the DMV agent in small talk, first talking about car model popularity before Kohberger brings up baseball, noting that the employee is wearing a San Francisco Giants shirt. “I’m actually from the East Coast,” Kohberger said. “I’m a Yankees fan, so I’m hoping you guys don’t judge.”

Kohberger reveals that he moved to the area for school: “Yeah, Ph.D….definitely not an undergrad,” he noted. He said that he noticed a “big difference” in moving west. The employee responds, “I would say safe, but the whole “Moscow thing” makes it feel less safe right now.”

Towards the end of the conversation, Kohberger notes that he’s “hopefully” going to see family soon; he was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania, where he had returned to celebrate the Christmas holiday. “I do like Pullman, but I’m not entirely sure I want to stay,” Kohberger said. “It depends on if I can get a job.”

Kohberger now resides in solitary confinement in Idaho, where he is serving his life sentences. Other videos released of Kohberger in the days after the murders have shown him engaging in seemingly mundane activities, like shopping at Costco.