Bryan Kohberger to be sentenced in Idaho student murders

BOISE, Idaho (Court TV/Scripps News Boise) — Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, July 23, after accepting a plea deal for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the brutal murders on July 2 in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty. Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were found stabbed to death in their home near the University of Idaho campus in Nov. 2022.

Under the conditions of the agreement, Kohberger has agreed to serve the maximum sentence on each count — life for each murder and 10 years for burglary — consecutively. Under the law, Judge Steven Hippler is not bound by the terms of the agreement; however, because the sentences agreed upon are the maximums, the judge would only be able to sentence Kohberger to less time in prison.

At Kohberger’s plea hearing, prosecutor Bill Thompson said that Mogen and Goncalves were murdered first and that Kohberger was either coming down the stairs or leaving when he encountered Kernodle, still holding a large knife. He killed Kernodle and then Chapin, who was asleep. Each victim suffered multiple wounds, but Thompson emphasized there was no evidence of any sexual assault.

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to social media to weigh in on Kohberger’s upcoming sentencing. “I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “These were vicious murders, with so many questions left unanswered.”

According to Scripps News Boise, the family of Goncalves posted a response to Trump’s statement Monday afternoon, writing, “I definitely do not want to get into politics at all, so I hesitated even posting this, but wow. Absolutely shocked. Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, Ethan — you have always mattered so much. You are so loved (and) your nature, your light, your entire being is so bright & visible. You guys did this. You guys deserve every last ounce of recognition for this.”

Last week, Judge Hippler lifted the gag order in Kohberger’s case but denied a media petition to unseal all documents in the case prior to sentencing. Instead, he outlined a process to review sealed documents after sentencing, working from newest to oldest. Judge Hippler noted this process will take considerable time and may not begin in earnest until after the sentencing and potential appeal period.