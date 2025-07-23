Surviving Roommate Bethany Funke Shares Memories of Idaho Victims

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Surviving roommate of Bryan Kohberger's victims, Bethany Funke's statement is read ahed of Kohberger's sentencing. Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho Students in their home off-campus on Nov. 13, 2022. (7/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?