Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal for murdering four Idaho college students

Posted at 6:12 PM, June 30, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) — Less than two months before opening statements were scheduled to begin in his murder trial, Bryan Kohberger has agreed to a plea dead in connection with the Idaho Student Murders. A court hearing for a change of plea has been set for Wednesday July 2.

selfie of bryan kohberger

This photo released by the State of Idaho, which prosecutors claim to have been taken from Bryan Kohberger’s phone, shows Kohberger gesturing in a selfie on Nov. 13, 2022, hours after the homicides occurred. (State of Idaho via AP)

Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at the University of Washington when he was charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves were found brutally murdered in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022.

MORE | Former jail guard, boxing gym owner called to testify for Bryan Kohberger

In accepting the plea, Kohberger will plead guilty to four counts of murder and one count of burglary and serve the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole, ABC News reported. The plea allows him to avoid the death penalty, which prosecutors had been seeking.

In a statement posted to social media, Goncalves’ family expressed their disappointment, saying, “We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support.”

Court TV reached out to the prosecutor’s office to confirm the details of the agreement, but they offered no comment, citing a gag order still in effect for the case.

More In:

Related Stories

4 yearbook style photos of college aged kids
play button

Victim’s Family ‘Furious’ with State, Calls Kohberger News ‘Unexpected’

Kaylee Goncalves family took to social media to express their shock and anger over Bryan Kohberger's plea deal. More

play button

Bryan Kohberger Accepts Plea Deal

Bryan Kohberger has reportedly accepted a plea deal in the Idaho Student Murders. More

Kohberger witness hearing
play button

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: 3 PA Witnesses Object to Testifying in Idaho

Three witnesses from PA who have been subpoenaed to testify in Bryan Kohberger's trial in Idaho, voiced their objection to testifying. More

TOP STORIES

man walks into court
Photo of Barry Morphew