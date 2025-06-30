Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal for murdering four Idaho college students

MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) — Less than two months before opening statements were scheduled to begin in his murder trial, Bryan Kohberger has agreed to a plea dead in connection with the Idaho Student Murders. A court hearing for a change of plea has been set for Wednesday July 2.

Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at the University of Washington when he was charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves were found brutally murdered in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022.

In accepting the plea, Kohberger will plead guilty to four counts of murder and one count of burglary and serve the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole, ABC News reported. The plea allows him to avoid the death penalty, which prosecutors had been seeking.

In a statement posted to social media, Goncalves’ family expressed their disappointment, saying, “We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support.”

Court TV reached out to the prosecutor’s office to confirm the details of the agreement, but they offered no comment, citing a gag order still in effect for the case.