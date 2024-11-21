Judge rules Bryan Kohberger could face death penalty

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise/Court TV) — An Idaho judge has denied Bryan Kohberger’s motions to strike the death penalty in his quadruple murder case.

Earlier this month, Judge Steven Hippler heard arguments on the defense’s challenge to the death penalty.

At the hearing, defense attorney Ann Taylor argued to Judge Hippler that Idaho is not currently capable of executing inmates on death row, and said that to keep a person on death row without a way to execute them is dehumanizing. Judge Hippler disagreed with the argument, and prosecutors argued the defense’s arguments were too vague.

The defense also cited the potential jury as an issue. “It goes to the point of why we are arguing all of these right now — there’s a huge difference between picking a death-qualifying jury and a non-capital qualified jury,” the defense argued. “Death-qualified juries are highly likely to convict in the guilt-innocence phase, and we are very concerned about that.”

Judge Hippler ultimately ruled in favor of the prosecution on Wednesday, meaning the death penalty will remain a possibility if Kohberger is convicted. His trial is currently scheduled for August 2025.