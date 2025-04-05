Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial: Pretrial Hearing | Court TV Podcast

The latest chapter in the Doomsday Cult Mom saga unfolds in an Arizona courtroom. Convicted killer Lori Daybell prepares to stand trial on charges that she conspired to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. This is not the first time she’s faced a jury, but this time she is representing herself. In this episode of the Court TV Podcast, you’ll hear one of the final pretrial hearings from 3/31/2025 regarding the case against Lori Daybell.

