Former Idaho U.S. Attorney Joins Bryan Kohberger Prosecution Team

Former Idaho U.S. attorney Joshua Hurwit has joined the prosecution team in the case against Bryan Kohberger, whose trial begins Aug. 11. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted of the Idaho Student Murders. (4/4/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

mug shot of a 20-something white dude with curly brown hair and the scruffy beginnings of a beard

Former Idaho U.S. Attorney Joins Bryan Kohberger Prosecution Team

Darrell Brooks

Darrell Brooks Wants To Represent Himself in Appeals Court

closed circuit cam wideshot of a courtroom annex

Taylor Schabusiness Hearing Resumes After Shocking Courtroom Outburst

Linda Stermer listens to testimony from Katherine Fox

Friend: Linda Stermer Talked About Ways To Get Rid Of Todd

Alan Jackson in court

Karen Read's Attorneys Ask US Supreme Court To Stop Retrial

Chris Williams testifies

Linda Stermer's Lover Says She Was Angry With Todd About Trading Van

linda stermer in court

Insurance Lawyer Diagrams Linda Stermer's Account of House Fire

Jesus Monroy in court

Judge Grants Jesus Monroy Bond

Karmelo Anthony

Texas Teen Charged After Deadly Stabbing At Track Meet

image of gas station receipt

Gas Station Cashier Saw Linda Stermer Run Gas Hose Through Car Window

photo of burned home

Fire Investigator: Burn Patterns, Odor Meant Fire Was intentionally Set

photo of red car

Hair Found In Crystal Rogers' Car Tested For DNA

MORE VIDEOS