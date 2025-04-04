Former U.S. attorney joins prosecution team in Bryan Kohberger case

BOISE, Idaho (Scripps News Boise/AP) — Idaho’s former U.S. attorney has joined the prosecution team in the case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Joshua D. Hurwit will serve as a special deputy prosecuting attorney for Latah County, according to a recent court filing. Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson is still leading the prosecution team.

Hurwit, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2022, left the state’s top federal law enforcement position in February 2025 at the beginning of the new presidential administration.

Kohberger is charged in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, whose bodies were found in an off-campus rental home.

His trial is scheduled to begin August 11 in Ada County. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

In a separate court filing, prosecutors said the defense has not fully disclosed the data behind two expert mental health evaluations of Kohberger.

The state requested additional materials, including test results and the facts supporting the experts’ conclusions, to allow their own experts time to review and prepare a rebuttal. The supplemental discovery request specifically refers to evaluations by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Eileen Ryan and neuropsychologist Rachel Orr.

Kohberger’s defense says their client has autism spectrum disorder and a coordination disorder that may explain how he appears in court. The argument is expected to be discussed at a hearing April 9.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.