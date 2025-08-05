Prosecutors unveil 3D model created for Bryan Kohberger’s trial

Posted at 7:50 AM, August 5, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Prosecutors in Latah County have released photos of a 3D model of the home where four University of Idaho students were killed on November 13, 2022. The model was to be among the elements jurors were expected to see at Bryan Kohberger’s trial.

The actual house where the killings took place has since been torn down.

Kohberger was scheduled to stand trial this month for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He pleaded guilty in July and was ordered to serve four life sentences without parole for four counts of first-degree murder. He was also given a 10-year sentence for burglary and assessed $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho, that prosecutors created for the trial of Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)
A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho, that prosecutors created for the trial of Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)
  • A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho, that prosecutors created for the trial of Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)
  • A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho, that prosecutors created for the trial of Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)
  • A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho, that prosecutors created for the trial of Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)
  • A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho, that prosecutors created for the trial of Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)
  • A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho

More In:

Related Stories

Bryan Kohberger 3D photos of home where murders occurred
play button

Bryan Kohberger: 3D Model of Home Where Murders Took Place Released

Prosecutors have released photos of a 3D model of the home where Bryan Kohberger admitted to killing four University of Idaho Students. More

ethan chapin's family

Ethan Chapin’s family speaks out after Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing

One week after Bryan Kohberger was sentenced for murdering their son, Ethan Chapin's family is making their first public statement. More

male defendant in orange jumpsuit in court

The Idaho Student Murders: Sentencing | Court TV Podcast

This episode features the full sentencing of Bryan Kohberger who pleaded guilty nearly three years after murdering four University of Idaho students. More

TOP STORIES

man with rifle on surveillance camera
Karen Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022, during her murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court