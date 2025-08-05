Prosecutors unveil 3D model created for Bryan Kohberger’s trial

Prosecutors in Latah County have released photos of a 3D model of the home where four University of Idaho students were killed on November 13, 2022. The model was to be among the elements jurors were expected to see at Bryan Kohberger’s trial.

The actual house where the killings took place has since been torn down.

Kohberger was scheduled to stand trial this month for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He pleaded guilty in July and was ordered to serve four life sentences without parole for four counts of first-degree murder. He was also given a 10-year sentence for burglary and assessed $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.

