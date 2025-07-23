Judge to Bryan Kohberger: 'A Faceless Coward... Worst of the Worst'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Steven Hippler addresses the court saying, 'Truth be told, I'm unable to come up with anything redeeming about Mr. Kohberger. His actions have made him the worst of the worst,' before sentencing him to four consecutive life sentences. (7/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?