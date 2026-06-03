University accused of ignoring Kohberger warning signs set to face jury

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (Court TV) — The lawsuit filed by the families of four Idaho University students brutally murdered in their home will head to trial next year, according to a new scheduling order.

The families of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle filed a lawsuit against Washington State University, accusing the school of failing to intervene before the murders. The four students were in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022, when Bryan Kohberger broke in and stabbed them to death. Kohberger pleaded guilty to all charges he faced, including four counts of murder, to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison.

At the time of the killings, Kohberger was a Ph.D. candidate and teaching assistant at Washington State University. Documents released after Kohberger pleaded guilty revealed that his behavior had raised several red flags at WSU, prompting meetings among faculty to discuss whether he needed to be removed from the program. Several female students reported to the school that Kohberger made them feel uncomfortable; one professor even warned that if he was kept in the program, “We will hear he is harassing, stalking and sexually abusing” his students.

In its response to the lawsuit, Washington State University denied any responsibility for the killings and argued that its staff had acted appropriately given the information it had at the time.

A judge previously denied WSU’s request to dismiss the case and has now scheduled a trial date in 2027. The order, signed by Judge Kymberly Evanson, estimates the jury trial will span approximately 20 days and will start on Sept. 13. The first deadline in the case is on June 29, which is the last day for any additional parties to be added to the suit.

Records reviewed by Court TV indicate that Evanson denied a joint stipulation by both WSU and the victims’ families to seal the case documents under a protective order. Both sides agreed to seal the medical records, autopsy reports and photographs of the dead students, as well as any investigative records identifying witness names and contact information. While no reason appears in the record for the denial, a note indicates that the parties could refile the stipulation without prejudice.