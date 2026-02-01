Bryan Kohberger may be transferred from Idaho prison, sources say

BOISE, Idaho (Court TV) — Bryan Kohberger, convicted of killing four University of Idaho students, may be transferred from his current Idaho prison to an out-of-state facility, according to a law enforcement source.

The Idaho Department of Correction publicly denied the possibility of a move in a statement to Court TV, saying it “is not aware of the source of this information and is not considering a move for Bryan Kohberger.” However, former homicide detective Chris McDonough joined Ted Rowlands on Court TV’s Opening Statements and said that a source with knowledge of the prison system told him Idaho is considering transferring Kohberger to another facility through an Interstate Corrections Compact agreement, which allows states to house inmates in facilities outside their jurisdiction.

According to McDonough, overcrowding at the Idaho maximum security institution appears to be a primary factor driving the potential transfer. The facility was designed to hold approximately 8,000 inmates, but currently houses around 10,000. The prison is also dealing with staffing shortages.

Idaho already houses hundreds of out-of-state inmates, primarily from Arizona and Texas, under similar agreements. The practice is not unusual for high-profile or difficult-to-manage inmates. Richard Allen, convicted in the Delphi murders case in Indiana, is currently housed in Oklahoma.

Kohberger presents unique challenges for prison officials. As a high-profile inmate, he requires additional security resources and protection from other inmates who may target him. He is currently held in solitary confinement at the Idaho facility.

Since his incarceration, Kohberger has reportedly complained about various aspects of jail life, including a lack of vegan food options, the quality of bananas served, and harassment from fellow inmates. A video purportedly showing Kohberger in custody was leaked, but no disciplinary action was taken after an investigation.

If a transfer does occur, Kohberger would likely not be informed until the day of the move. Prison officials may be downplaying the possibility publicly while negotiations continue behind the scenes.

Kohberger was convicted of entering a home near the University of Idaho and killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin with a knife. He was sentenced to four consecutive life terms plus 10 years.

