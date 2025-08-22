Bryan Kohberger files complaints about diet, sexual harassment in prison

BOISE, Idaho (Court TV) — Bryan Kohberger, serving a life sentence for the murders of four University of Idaho students, has filed a handwritten complaint requesting a transfer to another prison unit due to alleged sexual harassment and issues with his vegan diet.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

In the complaint obtained by the New York Post, Kohberger wrote: “I wish to discuss if I may be transferred to another AC-seg setting such as B-block. Not engaging in any of the recent flooding,/striking, as well as being the subject of minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment on that and other bases, that unit 2 of J-block is an environment that I wish to transfer from.”

According to People, Kohberger complained of sexual harassment in a note to a prison guard after an inmate allegedly told him, “I’ll (expletive) you.”

Kohberger, who follows a vegan diet, also expressed frustration about his meals, writing: “I have on several occasions not received all items of food on my tray.” He claimed that after bringing up these issues, nobody contacted the kitchen. He further noted that “the nutritional standard is not being upheld unless I receive my full tray.”

Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their home near their college campus on Nov. 13, 2022.

