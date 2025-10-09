IDOC confirms video of Bryan Kohberger behind bars was leaked

Posted at 2:18 PM, October 9, 2025
ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — The Idaho Department of Correction says it has identified the person responsible for leaking a video of convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger inside the corrections facility.

bryan kohberger selfie

A photo recovered from Bryan Kohberger’s Android device is dated after he killed four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. (Court TV)

In a statement, IDOC said a thorough investigation found the employee responsible, who has since left the agency. The case was referred to the Idaho State Police, which determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and will continue to enforce all policies to protect the security of inmates and staff,” the department said in a statement to Idaho News 6.

MORE | Sheriff details how inmates like Bryan Kohberger, Lori Daybell are handled

IDOC added that state law prevents it from releasing further details about the personnel involved.

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.

