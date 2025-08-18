DOC investigating video appearing to show Bryan Kohberger behind bars

BOISE, Idaho (Court TV) — Prison officials in Idaho are investigating what appears to be leaked surveillance footage showing Bryan Kohberger in his cell. The video, which has been circulating online, shows Kohberger placing something on a shelf and staring at his hands, which appear to have a reddish-purple color.

The Idaho Department of Correction released a statement, saying: “We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter. While we cannot yet confirm the veracity of the videos, if verified, they are a clear violation of IDOC policy and the parties responsible will be held accountable, up to and including termination. We caution that some videos may be fake or AI-enhanced.”

The Ada County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that they were aware of the video, which they said was not recorded in the county jail. The Latah County Sheriff, when reached by Court TV, also denied that the video was taken at their facility.

Kohberger, who is currently serving four life sentences, has been known to be an excessive hand washer, which may explain the discoloration visible in the footage. Kohberger avoided a possible death sentence by pleading guilty to the murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Retired NYPD detective Rob O’Donnell told Court TV that he believes the video is likely authentic. He noted that while AI-generated content is a concern today, he thinks it would take minimal time for the Department of Corrections to verify the footage. O’Donnell suggested there might be a sense of embarrassment leading to the delay, as officials are likely investigating internally for possible disciplinary reasons.

Attorney Tommy Pope, who has experience working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, suggested the video was likely leaked by someone inside the facility. Pope suggested that corrections officers, who are often among the lowest-paid law enforcement officers, might have been offered money to provide the footage.

