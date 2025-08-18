DOC Investigates Video Allegedly Showing Bryan Kohberger Behind Bars

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A video appears to show Bryan Kohberger alone in a cell; now, investigators are working to determine whether it was leaked. Kohberger is serving a life sentence for murdering four University of Idaho students. (8/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?