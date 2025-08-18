DOC Investigates Video Allegedly Showing Bryan Kohberger Behind Bars

A video appears to show Bryan Kohberger alone in a cell; now, investigators are working to determine whether it was leaked. Kohberger is serving a life sentence for murdering four University of Idaho students. (8/18/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Bryan Kohberger docs

Docs: Women Told University They Felt Uncomfortable Around Bryan Kohberger

Donna Adelson

Wendi Wins Fight to Quash Defense Subpoena for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

OS in Hernandez Govan's trial

Young Dolph Murder Trial: Opening Statements

female witness testifying in court

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Christopher Scholtes in court

Father In Hot Car Death Case Wants A New Plea Deal

video shows Bryan Kohberger

DOC Investigates Video Allegedly Showing Bryan Kohberger Behind Bars

Donna Adelson has been transferred from the Wakulla County Jail in Crawfordville, Florida, to the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee. Jury selection begins next week in the case against Adelson, who's accused in the murder of Dan Markel.

Going Back to Tally: Donna Adelson Makes Jail Transfer Ahead of Trial

mugshot of ex pediatrician Neha Gupta

Charges Upgraded for Ex-Pediatrician Charged in Death of Daughter, 4

Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney is sentenced

Judge To Nathaniel: Bevers-McGivney 'Nothing About Case Warrants Leniency'

Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney VIS

Victim's Sister: 'You Didn't Just Kill My Sister, You Obliterated a Future'

bodycam arrest footage of defendant Christopher Wolfenbarger

Bodycam Footage Shows Chris Wolfenbarger Hiding In Garage Before Arrest

Shawn 'Mickey' Stines

Ex-Sheriff's Defense Fights To Dismiss Indictment for Judge's Murder

MORE VIDEOS