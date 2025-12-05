Investigator: Bryan Kohberger threatens self-harm in bid to move cells

BOISE, Idaho (Court TV) — Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger is so unhappy with his current situation in jail that he is threatening self-harm in an attempt to be moved, according to an investigator.

Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life terms plus ten years after pleading guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their home in November 2022.

Kohberger previously submitted handwritten complaints to the Idaho Department of Corrections claiming that he was being threatened and sexually harassed by other inmates. Now, in a statement to Court TV, investigator Chris McDonough said that Kohberger is resorting to new tactics to be moved to a different location. “He wants out of that J Block real bad because other inmates are taunting him. Now Bryan Kohberger has turned that into a foundation to use vague threats about harming himself in an attempt to get out of the situation in the J Block.”

Jail records reviewed by Court TV show that Kohberger is being held in the state’s sole maximum security prison in the J Block, alongside other convicted killers, including Chad Daybell and Thomas Creech, who are both sentenced to death.

“He is not liked at all by the inmates, and this was a surprise to him as he entered the DOC,” McDonough said.

The Idaho Department of Correction has not issued any statement regarding Kohberger’s placement.