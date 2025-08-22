New photos released of crime scene were Idaho students were murdered

Posted at 12:26 PM, August 22, 2025
MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) — Newly released photographs are offering a clear look into the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in 2022.

The front door entrance of the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered is blocked off by crime scene tape. (Idaho State Police)

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to burglary and murder in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to avoid the death penalty; he was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison.

While most of the case evidence remained sealed ahead of the anticipated trial, Judge Steven Hippler ordered that it could be unsealed after it was appropriately reviewed. Now, days after new documents were released by the Idaho State Police detailing their investigation, the agency has released hundreds of photographs from the crime scene.

The photographs focus on the interior and exterior of the house on King Road, where the four victims were killed. Cans, bottles and red plastic cups reveal a typical student home. A bag left on the counter marked with Xana’s name is a remnant from a food delivery the night of the murders. Photos are also included showing Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, covered in dust and with its seats removed as investigators searched for evidence.

  • exterior king road
  • stairs with cans
  • 'saturdays are for the girls' hanging over couch
  • handprints on window
  • dripping outside of house
  • brown bag with label saying 'xana'
  • brown bag with trash
  • couch, empty boxes in living room
  • stairs, good vibes art
  • hanging art shows alcohol fountain
  • footprint in snow
  • cups set up in a pyramid on a table with ping pong balls and knife
  • white vehicle with door open
  • white Hyundai Elantra
  • hallway with dressers
  • Two refrigerators with white claw boxes on them
  • kitchen
  • Hallway leads into kitchen
  • laundry room with towels, clothes on machines
  • shower, bathroom
  • shower in bathroom
  • cars parked outside house
  • Cars parked outside house
  • couch and chair outside house
  • balcony, lights on house
  • rocks, crime scene tape, house

