New photos released of crime scene were Idaho students were murdered

MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) — Newly released photographs are offering a clear look into the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in 2022.

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to burglary and murder in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to avoid the death penalty; he was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison.

While most of the case evidence remained sealed ahead of the anticipated trial, Judge Steven Hippler ordered that it could be unsealed after it was appropriately reviewed. Now, days after new documents were released by the Idaho State Police detailing their investigation, the agency has released hundreds of photographs from the crime scene.

The photographs focus on the interior and exterior of the house on King Road, where the four victims were killed. Cans, bottles and red plastic cups reveal a typical student home. A bag left on the counter marked with Xana’s name is a remnant from a food delivery the night of the murders. Photos are also included showing Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, covered in dust and with its seats removed as investigators searched for evidence.