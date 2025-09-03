Photos show convicted killer Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, office

Posted at 10:28 AM, September 3, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

BOISE, Idaho (Court TV) — Investigators have released new photos that offer insight into the home and office where convicted killer Bryan Kohberger spent his time before murdering four University of Idaho college students.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing,

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Kohberger pleaded guilty and avoided a potential death sentence for the murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were stabbed to death in their off-campus rental home on Nov. 13, 2022. After Kohberger was sentenced to multiple life terms in prison, the investigative agencies responsible for building the case against him began releasing their files.

The Idaho State Police released nearly 700 new photos detailing Kohberger’s apartment and office, which he was using at the time of the murders. The photos of Kohberger’s home show a tidy and minimalistic space, decorated with birthday cards. Many of the documents found in Kohberger’s apartment were written by him for criminology classes and focused specifically on capital punishment and incarceration. Kohberger’s office appears cleaned out in the photos, though his name is written on a whiteboard and several books were found in a desk drawer.

As agencies release more evidence tied to the case, some families of the victims have asked a judge to seal photos and videos showing the victims and their belongings. The judge has not yet ruled on the request.

front door
Front door to Bryan Kohberger's apartment. (Idaho State Police)
  • front door
  • document
  • Paper by Kohberger
  • Kohberger research topcis
  • paper on death penalty
  • food in refrigerator
  • pots and pans
  • food in freezer
  • shelves
  • food in pantry
  • Food items in pantry
  • tool drawer
  • mail
  • bills and receipts
  • grad school papers
  • vacuum
  • vacuum
  • vacuum filter
  • bills and receipts
  • notes on typed sheet
  • receipts
  • stove in kohberger's aprt
  • stove
  • student survival kit
  • vacuum
  • notes on typed paper
  • notes in notebook
  • notebook
  • kohberger notebook
  • kohberger notebook
  • handwriting in notebook
  • back of microwave
  • microwave
  • living room and curtain
  • Kohberger living room
  • living room door
  • Kohberger living room
  • Bryan Kohberger's bed
  • mattress
  • closet
  • bedroom
  • table
  • Bryan Bedroom
  • refrigerator
  • kitchen and dining table
  • stove
  • office
  • office
  • birthday card and envelope
  • firestick
  • trash can
  • Glove
  • graded paper
  • shelves
  • shelves
  • desk
  • a mat is pulled back on desk
  • card found in kohberger's apartment
  • redacted card
  • cvs card
  • computer tower
  • card
  • cabinet
  • shelves
  • broom
  • books
  • book
  • redacted papers
  • pillow on a bed
  • room with mattress and computer
  • bear spray
  • Bathtub with drain
  • envelope says hapy birthday bryan
  • smiley face drawn on birthday card
  • birthday card
  • office door
  • white board
  • books
  • empty drawer
  • empty office
  • books in drawer
  • Desk and chair
  • office interior
  • file cabinet
  • white bard
  • white board

