Photos show convicted killer Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, office

BOISE, Idaho (Court TV) — Investigators have released new photos that offer insight into the home and office where convicted killer Bryan Kohberger spent his time before murdering four University of Idaho college students.

Kohberger pleaded guilty and avoided a potential death sentence for the murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were stabbed to death in their off-campus rental home on Nov. 13, 2022. After Kohberger was sentenced to multiple life terms in prison, the investigative agencies responsible for building the case against him began releasing their files.

The Idaho State Police released nearly 700 new photos detailing Kohberger’s apartment and office, which he was using at the time of the murders. The photos of Kohberger’s home show a tidy and minimalistic space, decorated with birthday cards. Many of the documents found in Kohberger’s apartment were written by him for criminology classes and focused specifically on capital punishment and incarceration. Kohberger’s office appears cleaned out in the photos, though his name is written on a whiteboard and several books were found in a desk drawer.

As agencies release more evidence tied to the case, some families of the victims have asked a judge to seal photos and videos showing the victims and their belongings. The judge has not yet ruled on the request.