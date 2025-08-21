Hearing set after judge halts release of Bryan Kohberger case records

Posted at 8:51 AM, August 21, 2025
MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) —A hearing has been set after a judge temporarily blocked the release of certain crime scene materials in Bryan Kohberger’s murder case after a victim’s mother filed a petition seeking to protect her daughter’s privacy.

Kohberger is serving multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to the Nov. 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

home where four University of Idaho students were found dead

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Idaho Second District Judge Marshall issued a temporary restraining order on Aug. 15 prohibiting the City of Moscow from releasing any images, audio, or video depicting the inside of Madison Mogen’s bedroom until a preliminary injunction hearing can be held, according to a press release obtained by Court TV.

The legal action came three days after Karen Laramie, Mogen’s mother, filed a petition with the Latah County District Court seeking to prevent the release of additional public records related to the case.

This petition followed the city’s recent release of redacted crime scene photos in response to a public records request.

MORE | Docs: Professor warned Bryan Kohberger would harass, stalk, abuse students

In his ruling, Judge Marshall found that while major portions of previously released materials did not constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy, certain unreleased bodycam video and photographs—even in redacted form—could potentially violate privacy concerns.

Although the temporary restraining order specifically addresses only Mogen’s bedroom, Moscow city officials have decided to withhold all photographs and videos showing any victims’ bedrooms until the court makes a final decision.

A hearing for the motion is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. ET.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

