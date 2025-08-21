Hearing set after judge halts release of Bryan Kohberger case records

MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) —A hearing has been set after a judge temporarily blocked the release of certain crime scene materials in Bryan Kohberger’s murder case after a victim’s mother filed a petition seeking to protect her daughter’s privacy.

Kohberger is serving multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to the Nov. 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Idaho Second District Judge Marshall issued a temporary restraining order on Aug. 15 prohibiting the City of Moscow from releasing any images, audio, or video depicting the inside of Madison Mogen’s bedroom until a preliminary injunction hearing can be held, according to a press release obtained by Court TV.

The legal action came three days after Karen Laramie, Mogen’s mother, filed a petition with the Latah County District Court seeking to prevent the release of additional public records related to the case.

This petition followed the city’s recent release of redacted crime scene photos in response to a public records request.

In his ruling, Judge Marshall found that while major portions of previously released materials did not constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy, certain unreleased bodycam video and photographs—even in redacted form—could potentially violate privacy concerns.

Although the temporary restraining order specifically addresses only Mogen’s bedroom, Moscow city officials have decided to withhold all photographs and videos showing any victims’ bedrooms until the court makes a final decision.

A hearing for the motion is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. ET.

