Former housekeeper details life inside Murdaugh family home

Posted at 6:01 PM, May 29, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

LAS VEGAS (Court TV) — As Alex Murdaugh prepares for a second trial, his former housekeeper is sharing her insights into the family’s dynamic in the years, months and days before the murders.

Blanca Simpson and Anne Emerson

Blanca Simpson is interviewed at CrimeCon. (Court TV)

Blanca Simpson worked as the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper for 20 years. She moved to South Carolina after separating from the U.S. Navy, where she served for 10 years beginning in 1985. She worked at several jobs after arriving in South Carolina before meeting Alex Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh came from a long line of successful attorneys in the Low Country and Simpson began helping him by translating for his Spanish-speaking clients. “Alex treated me like I was part of the family,” she said. “He treated me like a little sister, even though I’m a bit older than him.”

Simpson spoke at CrimeCon 2026 in Las Vegas after publishing her tell-all book about the Murdaugh family. She said the Murdaughs were her close friends and described the couple as happy and in love. “There was no issues. They were acting just like college sweethearts,” Simpson said, describing the days and weeks before the murders.

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, at their Moselle home in June 2021. “There was a perception that they were living separate lives,” Simpson said. “And what I try to explain to people is it was totally normal. They talked to each other all the time.”

Alex Murdaugh talks to his attorney in court

Alex Murdaugh, right, talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

While Alex Murdaugh has denied having any role in the murders of his wife and son, he has admitted to stealing money from his clients to feed his addiction to painkillers. While Simpson acknowledged seeing pills at the Murdaugh home, she said that the accounts of how many drugs Alex Murdaugh was taking were inaccurate. “Not the enormous amount that they said he was doing. They’re talking about dollar amounts, but that dollar amount was nowhere near what I saw.”

Simpson acknowledged she saw changes in Alex Murdaugh in the months before the murders. “He wasn’t as focused on his image as much anymore. He was staying in bed, watching crime shows,” Simpson said. “Alex had started staying in bed longer. If he had clients at his office, he would run late.”

Simpson also revealed that Alex Murdaugh had specifically asked Paul to come over on the day of the murders to help clean up a mess left by landscapers.

Alex Murdaugh now faces a second murder trial after the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned his conviction, finding that Clerk of Court Becky Hill inappropriately tampered with the jury.

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