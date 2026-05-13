Clerk of Court Becky Hill’s bad behavior earns Alex Murdaugh a new murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Court TV) — The South Carolina Supreme Court announced its decision to award disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh a new trial, overturning his convictions for killing his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh, 57, was sentenced to two life terms without parole after a jury convicted him of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his younger son, Paul Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh admitted to multiple financial crimes and drug addiction during his trial, but denied hurting his family. He continued to maintain his innocence after his conviction and through the appellate process.

Rebecca “Becky” Hill served as the Colleton County Clerk of Court during Alex Murdaugh’s six-week trial. While prosecutors had hailed her as a key asset during the trial, she soon became the focus of an investigation after allegations she had improper communications with the jury. Hill pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and perjury for showing a reporter sealed court exhibits and lying about it. While she was not criminally charged for her improper comments to the jury, Alex Murdaugh’s defense had accused her of suggesting to the jurors that their client was guilty.

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“Both the State and Murdaugh’s defense skillfully presented their cases to the jury as the trial court deftly presented their cases to the jury as the trial court deftly presided over this complicated and high-profile matter,” the unanimous decision penned by the court read. “However, their efforts were in vain because Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

Juror “Z,” as they are identified in the court record, said that Hill told the jurors “not to be fooled” by evidence presented by Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys and suggested the panel “watch him closely” and “look at his actions.”

The justices also took issue with Hill’s involvement in having juror 785, known as the “Egg Lady,” who was dismissed by the jury after the clerk interrogated her about social media posts and whether she had been in contact with her ex-husband. In an affidavit attached to Alex Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial, the juror said that “Hill, knowing the juror’s fears about her ex-husband, informed her that law enforcement officers questioned the ex-husband about the posts, offered to reinstate restraining orders Juror 785 had against him, and speculated that the ‘Murdaughs probably got to’ the ex-husband when he called Juror 785 on the morning of the verdict.”

The justices acknowledged the impact of the decision to remand the case to a trial court. “Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial.”

Alex Murdaugh’s appeal had also argued he should have a new trial because prosecutors improperly introduced evidence of his financial crimes alongside the murder case. While the justices neglected to address every claim, they did include language “to offer guidance on this thorny issue.”

The justices agreed with prosecutors and the trial court that evidence of the financial crimes was intrinsic to the state’s theory of motive, but said that the court should have “limited” the prosecution’s presentation, which went beyond the scope and introduced unnecessary and inflammatory details.

Alex Murdaugh was separately sentenced to 40 years in federal prison and 27 years in state prison for financial crimes. Those sentences have not been appealed.