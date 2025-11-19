Former Murdaugh housekeeper reveals family secrets in new book

ATLANTA (Court TV) — The woman who cleaned up after the Murdaugh family for more than 20 years is now cleaning house with revelations about the disgraced legal dynasty in a new tell-all book.

Blanca Simpson, who worked as the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper from 2000 to 2021, sat down with Court TV’s Julie Grant to discuss her new book, “Within the House of Murdaugh: Amid a Unique Friendship, Blanca and Maggie,” and her unique perspective on the family that dominated South Carolina’s Lowcountry for nearly a century before their spectacular fall from grace.

Simpson witnessed firsthand the unraveling of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted in March 2023 of murdering his wife, Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, at their Moselle hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh received two life sentences for the double homicide.

Reflecting on her time with the family, Simpson described her early years working for the Murdaughs positively.

“It was fun,” Simpson said. “They treated me very well.”

Simpson described her role as more than just a housekeeper, explaining that she became deeply involved in the family’s daily life over her two decades of service. She witnessed the family’s private moments and observed changes in their behavior during their final years.

Simpson was among the witnesses who testified during Alex’s trial, and her testimony helped establish essential facts about the household dynamics and the defendant’s behavior.

Her perspective on Alex changed dramatically after learning about his crimes and seeing him in court.

“Right there across from me was a man I thought I knew,” Simpson said.

Simpson’s book promises to reveal previously untold stories about life inside the Murdaugh household during the family’s final years of power. The Murdaughs had controlled the local prosecutor’s office for nearly 90 years until Alex’s father, Randolph Murdaugh III, retired in 2006.

The family’s legal empire completely collapsed when Alex was arrested for the killings in July 2022. He was ultimately convicted on all charges and sentenced to multiple life sentences plus 27 years for the murders and extensive financial crimes totaling nearly $9 million in theft from clients and his law firm.

Alex is currently appealing his conviction.

