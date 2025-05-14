Murdaugh clerk of court Becky Hill facing perjury, misconduct charges

WALTERBORO, S.C. (Court TV) — The woman who held a prominent place in the courtroom for one of the biggest trials of 2023 is now on the other side of the law. Becky Hill, who served as the clerk of court during the murder trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, turned herself in to police on felony charges on Wednesday morning.

Hill stepped into the national spotlight as Murdaugh stood trial and was convicted on charges he murdered his wife and youngest son. Serving as the clerk of court, Hill had extensive contact with both the trial’s jury and exhibits. After Murdaugh was found guilty, his legal team pointed the finger at Hill and accused her of jury tampering; they said she wanted a guilty verdict so she could sell more of the books she had written about her experience in the case.

Hill and jurors were brought in to testify at a hearing on Jan. 29, 2024, as part of Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial. Justice Jean Toal denied the motion, but noted in her decision, “I find that the clerk of court was not completely credible as a witness. Miss Hill was attracted by the siren call of celebrity.”

On Wednesday, Hill turned herself in to agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center on felony charges. SLED confirmed on Wednesday that Hill was charged with perjury, obstructing justice and two counts of misconduct in office.

In the warrant for the perjury charge, investigators referenced Hill’s testimony on Jan. 29.

Justice Toal: “Did you allow anyone from the press to view the sealed exhibits?”

Hill: “No Ma’am.”

The warrant alleges that Hill lied because she did, in fact, make “sealed evidence” available to others on February 28, 2023. Sharing that sealed evidence also led to the charge of obstruction of justice.

The warrant for misconduct in office reveals that one charge is based on Hill’s promotion of the book she authored, “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders.” Investigators claim Hill used “her public office to promote the aforesaid book on social media, such act being for her own financial gain and in violation of her duties.” The second charge alleges that Hill gave herself $9,880 in bonuses from an account meant for employees working on child support cases as well as $2,000 from the Clerk of Court’s Office funds.

The financial accusations echo those made by the State Ethics Commission last year.

In a statement to Court TV, Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, said: “We are aware of the charges filed against Becky Hill and while these developments are serious, they are not surprising. We have long raised our concerns about her conduct during and after the trial and this arrest further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the judicial process. Every defendant is entitled to a fair and impartial trial and we look forward to Alex Murdaugh finally getting that fair treatment.”

Hill was released from the Colleton County Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond, according to records reviewed by Court TV.

Murdaugh’s latest 132-page appeal is pending before the South Carolina Supreme Court.