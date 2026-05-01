Britney Spears offered plea deal after DUI charge in California

VENTURA, Calif. (Court TV) — Pop star Britney Spears is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday after prosecutors announced formal charges against her.

Spears, 44, faces a single misdemeanor count of driving under the influence after prosecutors said she was behind the wheel “while under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug.”

In a statement to Court TV, the Ventura County District Attorney’s office said it planned to handle the singer’s case in line with its standard protocols for defendants without a prior DUI history and where there was a low blood alcohol level and no crash or injury. Under a law known as “wet reckless,” prosecutors said they will offer Spears the opportunity to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs. That would see her placed on probation for 12 months and require her to complete a DUI class and pay fines and fees.

Spears was taken into custody in March, but no charges were announced at the time of her arrest.

The pop singer previously spent nearly 14 years in a conservatorship that saw her life and money controlled, largely by her father and his attorneys. A judge ended the conservatorship following a public outcry from fans.

Prosecutors said the plea offer will be extended at Monday’s arraignment. Because it is a misdemeanor charge, Spears is not required to attend the hearing in person.