Status hearing in Delphi murders case cancelled

DELPHI, Ind. (Scripps News Indianapolis) — Scripps News Indianapolis and other media never made it inside the Carroll County courtroom.

The day began with a closed status meeting.

About 35 minutes into the closed status hearing, a deputy came out and said there would be no public hearing.

When asked what happened and why there was a change in what we had been told, investigators shrugged and did not give an answer.

There is no transcript of Friday’s proceedings, and everyone involved is under a gag order.

The families of Abby Williams and Libby German did meet privately with prosecutors and investigators in a room.

Allen’s family started to cry, confused and upset, and defense attorneys met with them.

There were four new motions filed on Friday.

The bottom line is the defense is pushing to speed up the process when it comes to receiving documents. They say they want them in 15 days instead of 30.

Both sides must have their evidence in by October 1, and the trial is slated to begin on October 14.

Some of those requested records involves the doctor who cared for Richard Allen during his time at Westville Correctional Facility.

The physician testified in a previous pre-trial hearing that she was aware of the Delphi murders and who Richard Allen was. She also mentioned that she listened to podcasts about the case during his treatment.

The defense claims that doctor was investigated after the pre-trial comments last month and wants access to those findings and other records regarding her employment history.

The state also wants to prevent its own witness from getting on the stand next week along with two others. The expert is an Odinism expert.

That’s because the judge has not ruled whether or not these third parties can be mentioned during the trial. The state also claims the defense is trying to annoy, embarrass, and oppress them.

