Richard Allen sentenced in Delphi murders case

Posted at 10:31 AM, December 20, 2024
Scripps News Indianapolis Scripps News Indianapolis

DELPHI (Scripps News Indianapolis) — Richard Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison Friday morning for the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

mugshot of Richard Allen

This Oct. 2024 booking photo shows Richard Allen. (Allen County)

Allen was found guilty of the murders of the two girls by a jury on November 11. He was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of felony murder.

Allen was sentenced to 65 years for each murder. He will serve the sentences consecutively. He has credit for time served of 786 days.

Williams, 13, and German, 14, disappeared on the afternoon of February 13, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.. Their bodies were found the next day not far from the bridge.

Ahead of sentencing, lawyers for Allen said they are preparing for the appellate process as he maintains his innocence.

“Richard Allen maintains his innocence and is hopeful that the appellate process will provide him with an opportunity to present a full defense at a second trial,” they said in a memorandum filing.

Allen’s lawyers have 30 days from his sentencing to file an appeal.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

sheriff tony liggett news conference
play button

‘Justice Has Been Served’: Reactions to Richard Allen’s Sentencing

Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett joined Liberty German's family to address what Richard Allen's sentencing means. More

Richard Allen Mugshot
play button

Richard Allen Sentenced for Murders of Delphi Teenagers

Richard Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were abducted and killed. More

mugshot of Richard Allen

IN v. Richard Allen: Delphi Murders Trial

Richard Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison for killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German just outside Delphi, Indiana. More

TRENDING

Vinnie Politan Investigates graphic
Opening Statements with Julie Grant
Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

LATEST NEWS

Amy Weiss appears in court
Gerald Radford in court
Tanya Saucier booking photo

SCRIPPS NEWS