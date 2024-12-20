Richard Allen sentenced in Delphi murders case

DELPHI (Scripps News Indianapolis) — Richard Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison Friday morning for the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Allen was found guilty of the murders of the two girls by a jury on November 11. He was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of felony murder.

Allen was sentenced to 65 years for each murder. He will serve the sentences consecutively. He has credit for time served of 786 days.

Williams, 13, and German, 14, disappeared on the afternoon of February 13, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.. Their bodies were found the next day not far from the bridge.

Ahead of sentencing, lawyers for Allen said they are preparing for the appellate process as he maintains his innocence.

“Richard Allen maintains his innocence and is hopeful that the appellate process will provide him with an opportunity to present a full defense at a second trial,” they said in a memorandum filing.

Allen’s lawyers have 30 days from his sentencing to file an appeal.

