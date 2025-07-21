Richard Allen transferred to prison in Oklahoma

Posted at 2:16 PM, July 21, 2025 and last updated 8:13 AM, July 21, 2025
Scripps News Indianapolis Scripps News Indianapolis and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

INDIANAPOLIS (Scripps News Indianapolis/Court TV) — Convicted murderer Richard Allen has been moved to a prison in Oklahoma.

The Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, a maximum-security facility, listed Allen as an inmate on July 17.

richard allen booking photo

This July 18, 2025, booking photo provided by Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections shows Richard Allen. (Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections)

Allen is currently serving a 130-year sentence for the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Their bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.

MORE | IN v. Richard Allen: Trial Exhibits in the Delphi Murders Case

No information is available regarding why or who requested the transfer; however, Oklahoma records indicate that it is due to an Interstate Compact.

In March, Allen’s legal team filed an appeal in his conviction. In an interview with Scripps News Indianapolis, Allen’s defense team expressed frustration over the trial’s proceedings and their belief that the girls’ killer — or killers—remains free.

Defense attorneys Jennifer Auger and Andrew Baldwin believe crucial third-party evidence, which they argue could exonerate Allen, was excluded from the trial. Judge Fran Gull ruled there was no link between the suspects the defense wanted to bring to the jury’s attention.

More In:

Related Stories

screen split 3 ways: 1 older male defendant and 2 teenage girl victims
play button

Appellate Attorneys Seek Transcript of Richard Allen’s First Court Appearance

Appellate attorneys for Richard Allen want a transcript from the convicted Delphi killer's first court appearance. More

photo of two young female victims
play button

Was Richard Allen Pressured to Confess? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan takes a closer look at the case against Richard Allen as the evidence finally becomes public. More

Richard Allen, Libby & Abby

Delphi Murders Newly Released Evidence | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

After Richard Allen is found guilty, Vinnie Politan analyzes newly released evidence from the trial, including interrogation videos and crime scene drawings. More

TOP STORIES

Brett Hankison testifies
Frattolin booking photo