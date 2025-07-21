Richard Allen transferred to prison in Oklahoma

INDIANAPOLIS (Scripps News Indianapolis/Court TV) — Convicted murderer Richard Allen has been moved to a prison in Oklahoma.

The Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, a maximum-security facility, listed Allen as an inmate on July 17.

Allen is currently serving a 130-year sentence for the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Their bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.

No information is available regarding why or who requested the transfer; however, Oklahoma records indicate that it is due to an Interstate Compact.

In March, Allen’s legal team filed an appeal in his conviction. In an interview with Scripps News Indianapolis, Allen’s defense team expressed frustration over the trial’s proceedings and their belief that the girls’ killer — or killers—remains free.

Defense attorneys Jennifer Auger and Andrew Baldwin believe crucial third-party evidence, which they argue could exonerate Allen, was excluded from the trial. Judge Fran Gull ruled there was no link between the suspects the defense wanted to bring to the jury’s attention.