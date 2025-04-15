IN v. Richard Allen: Trial Exhibits in the Delphi Murders Case

DELPHI, Ind. (Court TV) — In November 2024, Richard Allen was convicted of all charges related to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German.

Prosecutors argued Allen abducted the girls while they were hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail on Feb. 13, 2017. Searchers found their bodies the following day about a quarter mile away from an abandoned railroad trestle.

Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison. Cameras were banned from his trial. However, Court TV obtained evidence from the court.

Delphi Murders Case: Richard Allen’s Police Interrogation (10/13/22)