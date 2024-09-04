Judge bans Odinism claims from Richard Allen’s murder trial

Posted at 11:00 AM, September 4, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Indianapolis Scripps News Indianapolis

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (Court TV/Scripps News Indianapolis) — An Indiana judge has issued a ruling severely limiting how Richard Allen‘s defense team can argue their case before the jury when his trial begins.

Richard Allen escorted in cuffs.

Richard Allen is seen exiting a van outside of the courthouse. (Scripps News Indianapolis)

On Wednesday, Special Judge Fran Gull ruled that Allen’s defense team of Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin failed to produce admissible evidence demonstrating a nexus between Odinism and the murders. The order states that the court will not permit any evidence submitted by the defense that states the murders were committed by a third party.

WATCH | Delphi Murders: The Case Against Richard Allen

Allen is charged with multiple counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. Since Sept. 2023, Allen’s defense has claimed the crimes were actually ritualistic killings done by a group of Odinists — a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group.

The order followed a three-day hearing in July where the defense presented what it believed to be evidence of third-party involvement. The judge’s order says the defense’s argument is “greatly outweighed by confusion of the issues and its potential to mislead the jury.” Judge Gull said that if the defense can provide proof during the trial, she will allow the topic to be discussed.

Allen’s trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 14.

More In:

Related Stories

Photos of delphi victims

Judge Bars Third-Party Defense From Delphi Murders Trial

Judge Fran Gull said in an order that Richard Allen's defense will not be allowed to name Odinism or other alleged suspects during the trial. More

Richard Allen escorted in cuffs.

Status hearing in Delphi murders case cancelled

About 35 minutes into the closed status hearing, a deputy came out and said there would be no public hearing. More

Richard Allen

New Court Filings in the Delphi Double Murder Case

There have been new court filings submitted in the Richard Allen case, including two from the defense and one from the state. More

TRENDING

Rober Telles learns his fate
Kouri Richins in court.
woman anchor in pink jacket
one teenage girl and 3 young men and a man reporter

LATEST NEWS

Ann Trexler
Officers escort Richard Matthew Allen
side-by-side photos of Dana Shepherd and Carmen Van Huss

SCRIPPS NEWS