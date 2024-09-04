Judge bans Odinism claims from Richard Allen’s murder trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (Court TV/Scripps News Indianapolis) — An Indiana judge has issued a ruling severely limiting how Richard Allen‘s defense team can argue their case before the jury when his trial begins.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Fran Gull ruled that Allen’s defense team of Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin failed to produce admissible evidence demonstrating a nexus between Odinism and the murders. The order states that the court will not permit any evidence submitted by the defense that states the murders were committed by a third party.

Allen is charged with multiple counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. Since Sept. 2023, Allen’s defense has claimed the crimes were actually ritualistic killings done by a group of Odinists — a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group.

The order followed a three-day hearing in July where the defense presented what it believed to be evidence of third-party involvement. The judge’s order says the defense’s argument is “greatly outweighed by confusion of the issues and its potential to mislead the jury.” Judge Gull said that if the defense can provide proof during the trial, she will allow the topic to be discussed.

Allen’s trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 14.