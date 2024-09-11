Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Defense plans to appeal judge's order blocking Odinism murder theory

Posted at 9:17 PM, September 10, 2024
CARROLL COUNTY — Late Monday, the defense representing Richard Allen in the Delphi Murders trial filed a motion announcing their plans to appeal the recent order that blocks them from presenting the Odinism theory in court.

Libby German & Abby Williams

Libby German & Abby Williams (Provided by family via Scripps News Indianapolis)

Richard Allen is charged with multiple counts of murder in connection to the death of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017.

Last week, Special Judge Fran Gull ruled that Allen’s defense team of Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin failed to produce admissible evidence demonstrating a nexus between Odinism and the murders.

RELATED | Status hearing in Delphi murders case cancelled

On Monday, Allen’s attorneys filed a motion alerting the court of their plan to appeal that decision.

According to the motion, the defense says the order denies Allen the right to present a defense.

Depending on the decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals, the scheduled trial start date of Oct. 14 could be delayed.

This story was originally published by James Howell Jr. for Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

