Kentucky teacher accused of soliciting teen to kill her husband

Posted at 11:42 AM, April 4, 2025
ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), an Adair County teacher has been charged after she allegedly solicited a male juvenile to kill her husband. She also faces charges of sexual abuse and distributing obscene matter to a minor.

booking photo of Elena Bardin

Elena Bardin is accused of asking a teenager to kill her husband. (Adair County Regional Jail)

The release states that 27-year-old Elena Bardin from Columbia was charged after an investigation into the allegation found that Bardin solicited a juvenile male at the Adair Juvenile Detention Center, where she was assigned, to allegedly kill her husband.

A search conducted on the juvenile’s living units on March 27 turned up letters and “explicit material” reportedly sent by Bardin. The material was immediately confiscated, and state police were contacted.

KSP detectives discovered evidence that Bardin had allegedly subjected the juvenile to “illegal sexual contact” and provided him with sexually explicit images of herself in addition to the solicitation of murder, the release states.

KSP lists Bardin’s charges as murder (solicitation), first-degree sexual abuse, and first-offense distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Bardin was taken to the Adair County Detention Center, and the incident remains under investigation.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.

