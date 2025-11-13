Ex-teacher sentenced for sex crimes involving incarcerated minor

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (Court TV) — A former teacher was sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison on Thursday after a jury convicted her of sex crimes involving an incarcerated minor.

In September, 27-year-old Elena Bardin was convicted of one count each of first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor and distribution of obscene material to a minor.

The jury recommended that she be sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison. The judge ultimately agreed with the jury and sentenced Bardin to four years in prison for first-degree sexual abuse and 10 years for unlawful transaction with a minor, to be served consecutively. Additionally, Bardin was given 12 months for distribution of obscene material to a minor, to be served concurrently, and she must register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Prosecutors accused Bardin of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at a juvenile detention center, where she was an English teacher. Bardin was also accused of soliciting the minor to kill her husband, but the jury acquitted her on that charge.

The juvenile victim testified at trial that he never intended to act on Bardin’s comments about having her husband killed, and that their relationship was just a “way to kill time while he was locked up,” reported the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Bardin’s former colleagues testified at trial that they were suspicious of Bardin’s relationship with the juvenile victim, and the victim was even moved to prevent their continuing contact, the judge said at sentencing.

Bardin was arrested in April after a search of the juvenile’s cell turned up letters and explicit material provided by Bardin. At sentencing, the judge noted that Bardin sent over 190 letters to the juvenile victim, and one in particular in which she admitted to her crimes resulted in her conviction.