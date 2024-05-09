Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Andrew, takes the stand and said that Corey Micciolo's manner of death was homicide because the injuries could not have been self-inflicted. Micciolo had laceration of the heart and a pulmonary contusion. (5/8/24)   MORE

Medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Andrew, takes the stand and said that Corey Micciolo's manner of death was homicide because the injuries could not have been self-inflicted. Micciolo had laceration of the heart and pulmonary contusion.

Hospital surveillance footage.

Watch Gregor Leave ER as Nurses Scramble to Save 6-Year-Old Son's Life

christopher gregor appears in court

Forensic Pathologist Says Corey Micciolo's Injuries Not Self-Inflicted

Christopher Gregor's Google search history is addressed in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Witness testifies in Treadmill Abuse case.

Gregor's Phone Searches Included 'Will Red Marks Turn Into Bruises'

After being caught on video abusing his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, on a treadmill, does Christopher Gregor have any chance in this trial?  Even Gregor's defense attorney says,

Does Christopher Gregor Have Any Chance at Avoiding Conviction?

Dr. Ye Kyaw Aung took the stand and talked about the bruises, which were in various stages, all over the Corey Micciolo's body and one of the investigators in the case, Sgt. Matthew Scutti, testified to the autopsy performed on Corey.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

surveillance video shows Chris Gregor holding his son in the hospital

Video Shows Christopher Gregor Bringing His Son to Hospital

photo of apartment interior

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Sees Photos of Gregor's Home

The trial of Christopher Gregor, who's charged in the death of 6-year-old Corey Micciolo, continues. Pediatrician Dr. Nancy Deacon details the bruises on Corey's body and Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, is cross examined.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

witness testifies to injuries

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Pediatrician Details Corey's Injuries

Corey Micciolo's mother, Breanna Micciolo, takes the stand.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

