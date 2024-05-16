Officers Who Reported Corey’s Bruises, Noted ‘Good Relationship’ with Father

After a welfare check on Christopher Gregor and his son Corey following a treadmill injury, Officers Daniel Dugan and Angel Roman testify that the father and son appeared to have a good relationship. (5/16/24)    MORE

Latest Videos

Christopher Gregor’s

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Gregor’s U-Turn While Allegedly Fleeing

Patrolman Angel Roman

Officers Who Reported Corey’s Bruises, Noted ‘Good Relationship’ with Father

david gregor testifes

Christopher Gregor's Father Recalls Meeting Grandson Corey Micciolo

Christopher Gregor wants his parents, David and Carolyn Gregor, to testify on his behalf. Christopher Gregor is charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

Christopher Gregor Wants His Parents To Testify on His Behalf

Adam Montgomery is sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering, in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Adam Montgomery Sentenced

Victim impact statements are read in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial. Prosecutors are asking a judge to send Adam Montgomery to prison for 56 years to life at his sentencing.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Victim Impact Statements

Medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Andrew, takes the stand and said that Corey Micciolo's manner of death was homicide because the injuries could not have been self-inflicted. Micciolo had laceration of the heart and pulmonary contusion.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Hospital surveillance footage.

Watch Gregor Leave ER as Nurses Scramble to Save 6-Year-Old Son's Life

christopher gregor appears in court

Forensic Pathologist Says Corey Micciolo's Injuries Not Self-Inflicted

Christopher Gregor's Google search history is addressed in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Witness testifies in Treadmill Abuse case.

Gregor's Phone Searches Included 'Will Red Marks Turn Into Bruises'

After being caught on video abusing his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, on a treadmill, does Christopher Gregor have any chance in this trial?  Even Gregor's defense attorney says,

Does Christopher Gregor Have Any Chance at Avoiding Conviction?

MORE VIDEOS