What Did Jenn Soto Know and Could She Be Charged in Madeline’s Murder?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A lot of questions are being asked about Jenn Soto; and whether she knew about the abuse Madeline Soto was allegedly suffering at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Jenn allowed Stephan to sleep in the same bed as Madeline when she wasn't there. (5/20/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?