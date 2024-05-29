Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

In the prosecution's closing argument, Christine Lento said that "This treadmill video, which was recovered by the prosecutor's office speaks for itself." "Everything that you need and want to know is captured on this video." (5/29/24)   MORE

In the prosecution's closing argument, Christine Lento said that 'This treadmill video, which was recovered by the prosecutor's office speaks for itself.' 'Everything that you need and want to know is captured on this video.'

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

A lot of questions are being asked about Jenn Soto; and whether she knew about the abuse Madeline Soto was allegedly suffering at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Jenn allowed Stephan to sleep in the same bed as Madeline when she wasn't present.

What Did Jenn Soto Know and Could She Be Charged in Madeline’s Murder?

Audio of Stephan Sterns' February 27, 2024 police interview is released. The interview occurred before Madeline Soto's body was found and before the disturbing images on his phone were discovered.

Audio of Stephan Sterns' Police Interview Released

Christopher Gregor's attorney, Mario Gallucci, believes Gregor will take the stand. Gregor is charged in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

Christopher Gregor Expected To Take Stand in Own Defense

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Gregor’s U-Turn While Allegedly Fleeing

Officers Who Reported Corey’s Bruises, Noted ‘Good Relationship’ with Father

Christopher Gregor's Father Recalls Meeting Grandson Corey Micciolo

Christopher Gregor wants his parents, David and Carolyn Gregor, to testify on his behalf. Christopher Gregor is charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

Christopher Gregor Wants His Parents To Testify on His Behalf

Adam Montgomery is sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering, in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Adam Montgomery Sentenced

Victim impact statements are read in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial. Prosecutors are asking a judge to send Adam Montgomery to prison for 56 years to life at his sentencing.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Victim Impact Statements

Medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Andrew, takes the stand and said that Corey Micciolo's manner of death was homicide because the injuries could not have been self-inflicted. Micciolo had laceration of the heart and pulmonary contusion.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

