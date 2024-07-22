MA v. Christine Ricci: Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial

Posted at 11:26 AM, July 22, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

BROCKTON, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts woman is facing trial in the fatal stabbing of her firefighter husband.

woman and firefighter combo image

(L) Christine Ricci appears in court July 22, 2024. (Court TV), (R) Michael Ricci (Boston Fire Rescue Co. 2)

Christine Ricci is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the Jan. 2021 death of Michael Ricci, 51. According to documents obtained by Court TV, first responders said Michael had been stabbed in the heart and on the back of his left shoulder.

The couple “had a verbal altercation prior to the incident,” according to prosecutors. In court, prosecutors also said mental health issues and Michael’s previous affair drove Christine to kill him.

In court, Christine’s attorney, Joshua Wood, said, “There were mental health issues on both sides.”

Michael was an Army veteran and had been a firefighter for 23 years with the Boston Fire Department when he died, according to his obituary. The couple had three children.

Jury selection is begins July 22.

More In:

Related Stories

Ashley Benefield appears in court

FL v. Ashley Benefield: Black Swan Murder Trial

Ashley Benefield is claiming she was a victim of abuse and was defending herself when she shot and killed her husband, Douglas. More

woman escorted from court

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: FL v. Marcia Thompson

UPDATE: Jury reaches verdict in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial where Marcia Thompson faced trial in the shooting death of her husband. More

The jury is selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Doug Benefield. Ashley claims she shot her husband in self-defense.

Jury Selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial

The jury is selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Doug. More

TRENDING

LATEST NEWS

Ashley Benefield appears in court
woman escorted from court
Michael Bates Jr.

SCRIPPS NEWS