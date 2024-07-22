MA v. Christine Ricci: Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial

BROCKTON, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts woman is facing trial in the fatal stabbing of her firefighter husband.

Christine Ricci is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the Jan. 2021 death of Michael Ricci, 51. According to documents obtained by Court TV, first responders said Michael had been stabbed in the heart and on the back of his left shoulder.

The couple “had a verbal altercation prior to the incident,” according to prosecutors. In court, prosecutors also said mental health issues and Michael’s previous affair drove Christine to kill him.

In court, Christine’s attorney, Joshua Wood, said, “There were mental health issues on both sides.”

Michael was an Army veteran and had been a firefighter for 23 years with the Boston Fire Department when he died, according to his obituary. The couple had three children.

Jury selection is begins July 22.