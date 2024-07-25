Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Christine Ricci is accused in the death of her firefighter husband Michael Ricci. Prosecutors claim it was murder and Christine has a history of abusing Michael. The defense says she never intended to kill her husband. (7/25/24)   MORE

Man and Woman are interviewed

Family of Murdered Teen Speaks Out

woman sits in court

Detective Chris Gillum, a domestic violence investigator, takes the stand.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Brian Tully and Yuri Bukhenik take the stand in the Karen Read trial

Karen Read Case: Two More Troopers Under Investigation

Bryan Kohberger's attorneys want the trial to be moved to the Ada County Courthouse.

Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger Want Trial Moved to Boise

Mia Campos' parents give interview.

Pregnant Teen Murder Case: Victim's Dad Speaks About Finding Daughter

Judge Matt Whyte admonishes defense attorney Neil Taylor.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Judge Admonishes Defense Attorney

Teenage girl wearing angel wings and holding flowers

Police Arrest Ex-Boyfriend of Murdered Teen

woman testifies

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield's Mother Testifies

Doug Benefield's daughter, Eva Benefield, takes the stand on day one of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Douglas Benefield.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

man in hospital bed

William Brock's Attorney Blames Loletha Hall for Breaking Into Home

Carly Gregg, who allegedly fatally shot her mother and tried to kill her stepfather was back in court today where a judge ruled that cameras will be permitted in the courtroom at her upcoming trial.

Teen Shoots Mom Case: Judge Will Allow Cameras At Upcoming Trial

