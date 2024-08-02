Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Jury Begin Deliberations

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
All the evidence has been presented and closing arguments have been made as the jury begin deliberations in the Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial, where Christine Ricci is accused of fatally stabbing her husband, Michael Ricci. (8/1/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?