The Black Swan Murder Trial Scheduled To Start in Late July

Former ballerina, Ashley Benefield, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield. The Black Swan Murder Trial is scheduled to start in late July. (7/11/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Former ballerina, Ashley Benefield, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield. The Black Swan Murder Trial is scheduled to start in late July.

The Black Swan Murder Trial Scheduled To Start in Late July

Video Alexee Trevizo's Defense Doesn't Want the Jury to See

A Voice For Victims: The Murder of Charles Vallow

Justin Ross Harris, who was accused of leaving his son to die in a hot car in 2014, was released from prison on Father's Day.

Hot Car Dad Released From Prison on Father's Day

A detective testifies in court during a preliminary hearing in Kentucky. (Court TV)

Detective: Methamphetamine Found Near Miya Rudd's Bassinet

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Chad Daybell

triple boxes show chad daybell, lori vallow and juror #18

Lori Vallow Juror Weighs in On Chad Daybell Verdict

Earlier in the afternoon the jury broke their silence for the first time since their deliberations began and their request was to once again review the video of Christopher Gregor forcing his son Corey Micciolo to run on the treadmill.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Requests Review of Treadmill Video

In the prosecution's closing argument, Christine Lento said that 'This treadmill video, which was recovered by the prosecutor's office speaks for itself.' 'Everything that you need and want to know is captured on this video.'

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

christopher gregor appears in court

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

A lot of questions are being asked about Jenn Soto; and whether she knew about the abuse Madeline Soto was allegedly suffering at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Jenn allowed Stephan to sleep in the same bed as Madeline when she wasn't present.

What Did Jenn Soto Know and Could She Be Charged in Madeline’s Murder?

Audio of Stephan Sterns' February 27, 2024 police interview is released. The interview occurred before Madeline Soto's body was found and before the disturbing images on his phone were discovered.

Audio of Stephan Sterns' Police Interview Released

MORE VIDEOS