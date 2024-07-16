Scott Peterson Continues Quest for New Trial

Scott Peterson's attorneys are fighting for access over 600 pieces of evidence gathered during the 2002 investigation into the murder of Laci Peterson. Scott, convicted of killing his wife and unborn son, is fighting for a new trial. (7/16/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Ashley Benefield appears at a pre-trial hearing as supporters gather ahead of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Jury selection begins on July 22, as Benefield faces trial on charges she murdered her husband, Douglas.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Appears at Pre-Trial Hearing

Peterson looks straight at Zoom camera.

Scott Peterson Continues Quest for New Trial

Court TV takes a look at the 'We Stand With Ashley' movement as the Black Swan Murder Trial approaches. Ashley Benefield, 32, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58 in Sept. 2020.

Black Swan Murder Trial: A Look at the "We Stand With Ashley Movement"

two women in court

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Opening Statements

The defense team representing disgraced attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has filed new documents asking South Carolina’s highest court to take a look at his appeal.

Alex Murdaugh Appeals Murder Conviction

Smiling pregnant woman sitting in an armchair and wearing a red silk sleeveless top.

Will Scott Peterson Get a New Trial?

Benjamin Brown, a plastic surgeon charged in connection with the death of his wife, entered a not guilty plea after waiving his arraignment, which was scheduled to take place July 10.

Plastic Surgeon Pleads Not Guilty in Death of His Wife

A Voice For Victims: The Murder of Charles Vallow

The judge took time to speak to Ashley Benefield herself during a wide-ranging motions hearing.

Black Swan Murder Trial: 911 Call, Witnesses Addressed at Hearing

Ashley Benefield sits in court during a motions hearing

Ashley Benefield in Court for Motions Hearing

Kouri Richins appeared in a Utah court room to learn whether there was enough evidence to go to trial with her case. Kouri is facing charges of murder for allegedly poisoning her husband, Eric Richins.

Kouri Richins Back in Court for Status Hearing

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was sentenced to 90 years in prison on charges of murder and conspiracy for the death of her husband, Robert Doerr, who prosecutors say was gunned down in his driveway by Fox-Doerr's lover, Larry Richmond Sr.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr Sentenced to 90 Years for Husband's Murder

MORE VIDEOS