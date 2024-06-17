Detective: Methamphetamine Found Near Miya Rudd's Bassinet

A detective testified during the preliminary hearing for Miya Rudd's parents and grandfather about the disturbing conditions inside the home where the infant was later found dead. (6/17/24)   MORE

A detective testifies in court during a preliminary hearing in Kentucky. (Court TV)

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Chad Daybell

triple boxes show chad daybell, lori vallow and juror #18

Lori Vallow Juror Weighs in On Chad Daybell Verdict

Earlier in the afternoon the jury broke their silence for the first time since their deliberations began and their request was to once again review the video of Christopher Gregor forcing his son Corey Micciolo to run on the treadmill.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Requests Review of Treadmill Video

In the prosecution's closing argument, Christine Lento said that 'This treadmill video, which was recovered by the prosecutor's office speaks for itself.' 'Everything that you need and want to know is captured on this video.'

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

christopher gregor appears in court

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

A lot of questions are being asked about Jenn Soto; and whether she knew about the abuse Madeline Soto was allegedly suffering at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Jenn allowed Stephan to sleep in the same bed as Madeline when she wasn't present.

What Did Jenn Soto Know and Could She Be Charged in Madeline’s Murder?

Audio of Stephan Sterns' February 27, 2024 police interview is released. The interview occurred before Madeline Soto's body was found and before the disturbing images on his phone were discovered.

Audio of Stephan Sterns' Police Interview Released

Christopher Gregor's attorney, Mario Gallucci, believes Gregor will take the stand. Gregor is charged in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

Christopher Gregor Expected To Take Stand in Own Defense

Christopher Gregor’s

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Gregor’s U-Turn While Allegedly Fleeing

Patrolman Angel Roman

Officers Who Reported Corey’s Bruises, Noted ‘Good Relationship’ with Father

david gregor testifes

Christopher Gregor's Father Recalls Meeting Grandson Corey Micciolo

