Missing infant found decomposed underneath debris at family’s home

Posted at 4:55 PM, June 14, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (Court TV) — The search for a missing baby in Kentucky came to an end on Friday when investigators found the remains of a child hidden inside the family’s home.

Investigators told WFIE they believe the decomposed remains found concealed in the home belong to 8-month-old Miya Rudd. Kentucky State Police announced last week they were searching for the child, who had not been seen since late April.

Photo of baby Miya Rudd

Miya Rudd was reported missing on June 6, but family members said they hadn’t seen her since April. (Kentucky State Police)

State police said in a news release that they were unable to find Miya on June 6 when they did a welfare check at her home and arrested her parents, Tesla Tucker and Cage Rudd, on drug charges as well as abandonment of a minor. The same day, Ricky Smith, Miya’s grandfather, was also arrested on similar charges. On June 9, Miya’s grandmother, Billy (Rudd) Smith, was arrested for unrelated charges when officers discovered she had an outstanding warrant during their search for the infant.

On June 12, Tesla Tucker’s parents, Taletha and David Tucker, were both taken into custody on unrelated warrants. When officers searched their home, they seized electronics but offered no further information about any possible connection to their search for Miya.

Two other men have been arrested in connection with the case: Timothy Roach, who was allegedly seen throwing unprescribed suboxone under his vehicle in the driveway of Smith’s home, and Brodie Payne, who was allegedly living in the Rudd household for the last six months.

Trooper Corey King, speaking to WFIE at the scene after remains were found, said that the discovery was important not only for the investigation but also for the people involved. “I think for the family, as well as the community at large, this is the closure that they need,” King said. “This is what we as an investigative body need as well to move forward.”

“Under a pile of debris is where we, unfortunately, located the baby’s body,” King said.

King said that when officers went inside the house, they encountered “dangerous conditions” and had to sterilize areas contaminated by residue and drugs in order to search thoroughly.

Because the child’s body was decomposed, King said the medical examiner would need to determine the cause of death.

Taletha Tucker booking photo
Taletha Tucker is facing charges for the disappearance of her granddaughter, Miya. (Daviess Detention Center)
  • Taletha Tucker booking photo
  • Booking photo of Ricky Smith
  • Cage Rudd booking photo
  • Photo of baby Miya Rudd
  • Brodie Payne booking photo

More In:

Related Stories

Seraya Aung's grandmother joins Court TV as the search for 2-year-old continues. Seraya went missing on May 29 when her father, Aaron Aung, who has joint custody, did not return her for an exchanged drop off with her mother,Samara Harmon.

Missing 2-Year-Old Seraya Aung’s Grandmother Joins Court TV

Seraya Aung went missing on May 29 when her father, Aaron Aung, did not return Seraya for an exchanged drop off with her mother. More

Authorities released interrogation video of Susan Lorincz, who's accused of shooting and killing her neighbor, AJ Owens. Before the shooting, Lorincz did a web search for 'Florida's stand your ground defense laws.'

Susan Lorincz Interrogation Video Released

Authorities released interrogation video of Susan Lorincz, who's accused of shooting and killing her neighbor, AJ Owens. More

A digital forensic expert testifies that the 2:27am search for 'Hos long to die in cold' by Jenn McCabe at the request of Karen Read, timestamp in the data does not indicate the search happened at that time.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 25 Recap

An expert testifies the 2:27am search for 'Hos long to die in cold' timestamp in the data doesn't indicate the search happened at that time. More

TRENDING

Seraya Aung's grandmother joins Court TV as the search for 2-year-old continues. Seraya went missing on May 29 when her father, Aaron Aung, who has joint custody, did not return her for an exchanged drop off with her mother,Samara Harmon.
Gabby Petito's father, Joe Petito, mother, Nicole Schmidt and stepmother, Tara Petito join Court TV and discuss the release of the FBI's Gabby Petito case file.
Miya Rudd
New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'

LATEST NEWS

Gabby Petito's father, Joe Petito, mother, Nicole Schmidt and stepmother, Tara Petito join Court TV and discuss the release of the FBI's Gabby Petito case file.
Miya Rudd

SCRIPPS NEWS