Search underway for missing baby as parents, grandfather face charges

Posted at 8:27 AM, June 13, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (AP) — Cadaver dogs searched Tuesday for a missing western Kentucky baby whose parents and grandfather face child abandonment and drug charges, police said.

Kentucky State Police announced last week that troopers were searching for 8-month-old Miya Rudd. Trooper Corey King said the baby’s three older siblings were removed from their home by state officials some time ago and were being cared for by family members, WFIE-TV reported. When Miya was born in October, her umbilical cord tested positive for methamphetamine and she was to be removed too, King said. However, around May 30, relatives notified police that they had not seen the baby since late April.

combo image of parents and baby

(L) Tesla Tucker, (C) Miya Rudd, (R) Cage Rudd (Kentucky State Police)

As they searched for the baby, police found her parents at a hotel, but not the baby, King said. The parents told investigators that state officials took the baby, but records do not show that, he said.

Miya’s parents, Tesla Tucker and Cage Rudd, and her grandfather, Ricky J. Smith, were arrested and charged with child abuse and abandonment and several drug offenses, police said in news releases. A public defender appointed to represent them did not immediately return a call seeking comment on their behalf.

King said cadaver dogs were used Tuesday to search a church, cemetery and a wooded area behind the family’s Reynolds Station home. In an email Wednesday, King said that there were no updates in the search and police plan to bring in ground sonar equipment and a forensic examiner team later in the week.

He said investigators have received valuable tips and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“It really shocked us as an agency looking for a missing child, that we’re getting very little information from the family, the ones who should love and care the most,” King said.

They don’t have evidence that the baby is dead, but they don’t have anything that suggests she is alive either, he said.

“Either way, everyone’s looking for closure,” King said. “I believe the community deserves it, the family deserves it, and we as an agency investigating this deserve to know what happened to baby Miya.”

More In:

Related Stories

Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.

Documents Establish More Cohesive Timeline in Madeline Soto’s Murder

Investigative documents into the murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against Stephan Sterns. More

Local and federal investigators are working together to search for a father, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée in a search that has spanned multiple states and now Mexico.

Missing Toddler, Seraya Aung, May Be in Mexico With Her Father

Investigators are searching for a Aaron Aung, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée across multiple states and now Mexico. More

photos of madeline soto and stephan sterns with court documents

Police: Video shows Stephan Sterns moving limp body into trunk

In new documents, detective said Stephan Sterns can be seen on surveillance video moving a limp body into the trunk of his car. More

TRENDING

Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.
Local and federal investigators are working together to search for a father, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée in a search that has spanned multiple states and now Mexico.
photos of madeline soto and stephan sterns with court documents
According to WFTV Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler, authorities have determined that Madeline Soto was allegedly strangled by Stephan Sterns, who faces the possibility of the death penalty for Soto's murder.

LATEST NEWS

Pamela Bordeaux booking photo
michael proctor testifies
combo image of parents and baby

SCRIPPS NEWS