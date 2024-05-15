Christopher Gregor's Father Recalls Meeting Grandson Corey Micciolo

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
On direct-examination, David Gregor testified about meeting his grandson, Corey Micciolo, when he was four years old. David also testifies about Christopher's actions after Corey's death. (5/15/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?