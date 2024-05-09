Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Adam Montgomery Sentenced

Adam Montgomery is sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering, in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. (5/9/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Adam Montgomery is sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering, in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Adam Montgomery Sentenced

Victim impact statements are read in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial. Prosecutors are asking a judge to send Adam Montgomery to prison for 56 years to life at his sentencing.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Victim Impact Statements

Medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Andrew, takes the stand and said that Corey Micciolo's manner of death was homicide because the injuries could not have been self-inflicted. Micciolo had laceration of the heart and pulmonary contusion.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Hospital surveillance footage.

Watch Gregor Leave ER as Nurses Scramble to Save 6-Year-Old Son's Life

christopher gregor appears in court

Forensic Pathologist Says Corey Micciolo's Injuries Not Self-Inflicted

Christopher Gregor's Google search history is addressed in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Witness testifies in Treadmill Abuse case.

Gregor's Phone Searches Included 'Will Red Marks Turn Into Bruises'

After being caught on video abusing his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, on a treadmill, does Christopher Gregor have any chance in this trial?  Even Gregor's defense attorney says,

Does Christopher Gregor Have Any Chance at Avoiding Conviction?

Lori Vallow's niece testifies.

Lori Vallow's Niece Called Chad Daybell 'Daddy', Thought He Had a Gift

Chad Doerman sits in court

Chad Doerman Appears At Hearing Asking to Remove Death Penalty

Dr. Ye Kyaw Aung took the stand and talked about the bruises, which were in various stages, all over the Corey Micciolo's body and one of the investigators in the case, Sgt. Matthew Scutti, testified to the autopsy performed on Corey.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

surveillance video shows Chris Gregor holding his son in the hospital

Video Shows Christopher Gregor Bringing His Son to Hospital

MORE VIDEOS