Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Christopher Gregor's Google search history is addressed in court. Gregor's searches occurred days after the abuse on the treadmill on March 20, 2021, before Corey Micciolo's death on April 2, 2021, and some searches after the boy's death. (5/7/24)   MORE

Gregor's Phone Searches Included 'Will Red Marks Turn Into Bruises'

After being caught on video abusing his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, on a treadmill, does Christopher Gregor have any chance in this trial?  Even Gregor's defense attorney says,

Dr. Ye Kyaw Aung took the stand and talked about the bruises, which were in various stages, all over the Corey Micciolo's body and one of the investigators in the case, Sgt. Matthew Scutti, testified to the autopsy performed on Corey.

The trial of Christopher Gregor, who's charged in the death of 6-year-old Corey Micciolo, continues. Pediatrician Dr. Nancy Deacon details the bruises on Corey's body and Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, is cross examined.

