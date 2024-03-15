NH v. Timothy Verrill: Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial

DOVER, N.H. (Court TV) — Jury selection is underway in the second trial of a man accused of brutally murdering two women, one of whom he may have worked for as part of a drug operation.

Timothy Verrill, 41, is charged with murder in the deaths of Jenna Pellegrini and Christine Sullivan, who were killed in 2017. Verrill initially stood trial in Oct. 2019, but a mistrial was declared midway through the state’s case-in-chief after it was determined that there were a significant number of discovery violations.

THE CRIME

Police found Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, dead on Jan. 27, 2017, after they responded to a 911 call from a home in Farmington. There, police said that the home’s owner, Dean Smoronk, reported finding the bodies. Smoronk and Sullivan lived in the home, and Pellegrini was a guest.

Both Sullivan and Pellegrini had been stabbed, while Sullivan also suffered blunt force injuries. Their bodies were found beneath the porch of the home, wrapped in tarps, trash bags and other coverings.

During their investigation, detectives said they determined that Smoronk and Sullivan were involved in a drug operation and that Verrill worked for them.

Verrill has maintained his innocence, and during his first trial was prepared to offer an alternative perpetrator defense; his attorney appeared to be pointing the finger at Smoronk as the possible killer.

THE MISTRIAL

On Oct. 23, 2019, the prosecution was presenting its case-in-chief when discovery violations were brought to the court’s attention. Over the next several days, the prosecution and defense would learn that more than 500 pages of written documents and 39 discs of media had not been shared in discovery. Among the evidence included in the “significant” discovery was cell phone extractions, a pre-polygraph interview of a witness and surveillance footage.

The defense called for and was granted a mistrial on Oct. 31, 2019, after it was also found that all discovery about the drug investigation in the case had never been turned over to attorneys, despite repeated requests.

While Verrill’s attorneys fought to have the case thrown out, arguing double jeopardy, the appeals court ultimately ruled that the murder trial could move forward with a new jury.